The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has sacked his Commissioner for Health, Dr Salihu Kwaya-Bura of his position. The sack was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau.

According to Malam Gusau, the removal was part of measures to reposition the ministry.

”The governor has directed his Chief of Staff, Isa Marte, a Professor of pharmacology and fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science with speciality in cancer research, to oversee the affairs of the ministry pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

“Zulum expresses gratitude to Kwayabura for his immense contributions to the development of Borno public health sector in nearly two years of the current administration and the years he had served under the previous administration,” Gusau said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

This comes just as the state is battling to keep the Coronavirus pandemic from wrecking havoc, especially in camps occupied by Internally Displaced Persons, as well as battling the Boko Haram insurgency that has lingered for more than a decade.

The insurgency has seen hundreds of thousands of people lose their lives while over five million have been displaced from their homes.

Like this: Like Loading...