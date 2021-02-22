A Nigerian lady has committed suicide by consuming snipper after she allegedly caught her boyfriend cheating on her.

The story was shared by a Twitter user @sisi_alagboeko who wrote:

”A girl committed suicide yesterday in the hostel, cause she caught her boyfriend cheating, and the guy decided to break up with her, I don’t know if I should laugh at the sheer stupidity of taking sniper because of a man, or pity her cause the guy still doesn’t care.”

Watch the video below:

This development comes a week after a final year student of the Federal University, Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State committed suicide.

Speaking to Premium Times, the university’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bello, said the incident occurred on Monday, February 15, adding that the vice-chancellor, Abdulkareem Sabo, has ordered an investigation.

He said the deceased, Abdullahi Bashir, a 400-level student of Mathematics, died after ingesting an insecticide, Sniper, at his off-campus apartment at Yalwawa quarters in Dutse.

The federal government has since banned Sniper from being displayed on shelves for sale, however, suicide victims have ease buying it to end their lives.

Mr Bashir was pronounced dead at Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital in Dutse, the official added.

The university identified his girlfriend as Rafi’atu, but gave no further details.

Like this: Like Loading...