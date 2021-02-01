Guests who lodged in a hotel in the Ayepe area of Ogun State state have gone on Instagram to expose the management after finding cameras in the rooms they lodged.

The cameras were carefully lodged in the air conditioners such that it would be very difficult for guests to know that they were being filmed.

According to the guests, they discovered five cameras in total and they questioned why the hotel would deny the guests of their privacy.

One of the men in the video expressed displeasure, saying the hotel must have seen his brother and mother’s nakedness because they come out of the bathroom without having any coverings on.

As at the time of filing this report, the hotel is yet to react to the development, neither has a statement been issued.

Following the incident, celebrities have started calling on the police and the Ogun state government to investigate the hotel.

One of such celebrities is Nollywood actor, Femi Branch who pointed out that people expect privacy in hotels and as a result, they count money in their hotel rooms and make calls revealing some sensitive information, not knowing they are being filmed.

He called on the Nigerian police to investigate the hotel, adding that if anyone has been robbed after leaving the premises, the hotel should be held responsible.

Watch the video below:

