Some gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted over 300 schoolgirls at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State. A staff of the school narrated that the bandits, who arrived in the school Hilux vehicles and motorcycles around 1am on Friday, forcefully evacuated the students, while some of the bandits dressed in uniforms, pretending to be security personnel, later broke into the hostels and abducted more than 300 students. The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident to newsmen on phone, and stated that the police would brief the press when they returned from Jangebe town where the students were abducted.

