A lecturer with the University of Port Harcourt, Dr Jones Ayuwo, as well as a first-class traditional ruler, have been abducted by gunmen in Rivers State.

According to Channels TV, Ayuwowho is a lecturer of the Department of Linguistics and Communications Studies was abducted on Sunday night along the Andoni-Ogoni road while returning from Andoni Local Government Area after a function by his Local Language Bible Translation committee which he serves as the secretary.

It was also gathered that three journalists with the Rivers State Government who covered the event were also attacked and their valuables and camera were taken from them.

Confirming the report, the spokesperson of the University of Port Harcourt, Samuel Kpenu said no contact has been made with the family or the institution.

Ayuwo, whose wife is the bursar in the University of Port Harcourt, also serves as a member of the Governing Council of Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Rivers State.

Just as the lecturer was abducted, gunmen also stormed the palace of a First Class Traditional Ruler, King Aaron Ikuru of Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government Area and whisked him away.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni said the command has received the report of the abductions but yet to release detailed information.

In a similar vein, the House of Representatives member representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency, Awaji-Inombe Abiante has sued for the immediate release of the abductees.

The Honourable described the abduction of the first class traditional ruler as a desecration of the culture and belief of the people.

He also said the abduction of Dr Jones Ayuwo who was on an assignment for the betterment and development of the area impedes development.

The lawmaker said the attack must be condemned as it gives a bad name to Andoni.

