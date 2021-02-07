Gunmen, in the early hours of Sunday, abducted the Taraba State chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Peter Jediel.

The development was confirmed by his younger brother, Fidelis, who said the state NLC chairman was kidnapped in his house in Sunkani, Ardo- Kola local government area of Taraba at about 12:55 am while he was watching television in his sitting room.

“I was not there though, but his wife told me that the kidnappers came in numbers and forced their way into the house.

“They meet him watching television in the parlour and forced him out of the house at gunpoint.

“No one around us could make an attempt of rescuing the chairman because the kidnappers were heavily armed and were shooting sporadically,” Fidelis narrated.

It was gathered that the gunmen were yet to establish contact with family and the NLC chairman’s phone was already switched off.

According to Fidelis, the incident has been reported to the security and the police have since visited the scene for details.

However, the Taraba State police command is yet to confirm the incident.

It will be recalled that Sunkani, the place where the NLC chairman was kidnapped, is the headquarters of Ardo- Kola local government whose chairman, Hon. Salihu Dovo was kidnapped and killed two weeks ago.

The death of the chairman prompted the state governor, Darius Ishaku, to call for the implementation of state and local government police apparatus.

Like this: Like Loading...