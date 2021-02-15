Gunmen, on Sunday evening, attacked and killed three people in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Confirming the report, the National President of the Irigwe Youths Movement, Ezekiel Bini, told Punch that the victims were shot dead by the gunmen who laid ambush at Nkedorong village road on Sunday evening.

According to him, after killing the men, the gunmen stormed another location in Zirshe village and set their houses on fire.

“It was yesterday evening (Sunday), four of our people who were returning to their homes at Nkedorong village were attacked by gunmen suspected to herdsmen.

“The natives of Irigwe ethnic extraction were on their way home from Ri-bakwa to Rikwe-Chongu area when they came under attack around 7:30 pm

“Unfortunately, three of them died during the attack while one person escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Those that were killed were Ezekiel Maja, 29; Emmanuel Agaba, 30; and Moses Daburu, 26, while Mr. Bitrus Ezeh, 42, sustained an injury in his right leg and is presently on admission at Enos hospital Miango.

“From our investigation, after killing the victims, the gunmen moved to Zirshe village and burnt some houses before making their escape. Our people are worried because this wasn’t the first time this kind of thing was happening,” Bini said.

Speaking, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ubah Ogaba, said an investigation is ongoing, adding that the state Commissioner of Police had summoned a meeting with stakeholders on ways to stop further violence in the affected areas.

“I will find out about the incident in Bassa but the Commissioner of Police has summoned stakeholders’ meeting with people in about five local government areas of the state. Our objective is to find a solution and ensure there is peace in the state,” the PPRO said.

