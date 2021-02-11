Gunshots were heard on Thursday morning as rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed in the Obalende area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the clash which started around 8 am led to panic in the area as motorists, passengers and passersby scampered for safety.

Sharing a video about the development online, a Twitter user, @DE_COMMUNICATOR, wrote, “Avoid Obalende right now. Thugs are heavily armed with guns shooting here and there. RT pls. Obalende right now pic.twitter.com/elaTLwM4Ec— Communicator (@DE_COMMUNICATOR) February 11, 2021.”

Another user @AbassOyeyemi tweeted, “Insecurity in Lagos has skyrocketed. Especially on the Island. Crazy shooting by NURTW guys going on at Obalende. This is just after about four days of shootings at Adeniji Adele. Thank God for life. — Abass Oyeyemi (@AbassOyeyemi) February 11, 2021″

Meanwhile, the Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force has responded to the video.

The unit, in a tweet, said, “DPOs and other policemen are on ground addressing the situation. Thank you for contacting NPF-CRU.”

As at the time of filing this report, the reason for the clash between the NURTW rival groups still remain unclear.

Watch the video below:

