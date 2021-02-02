The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, last week, arrested the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau, Prof Magaji Garba for alleged contract scam.

It was gathered that Prof. Garba was detained by the agency last Thursday after honouring an invitation in relation to his involvement in a case of abuse of office, corrupt practices, and contract scam.

This development came after it was alleged that the Gusau VC fraudulently obtained N260 million from a contractor, Alhaji Shehu Sambo, the owner of Ministaco Nigeria Ltd., in 2018 on the pretext that the university was going to award a contract worth N3 billion for the construction of a perimeter fence to his company.

A competent source at the anti-graft agency told THE PUNCH that Alhaji Sambo petitioned the EFCC after the contract failed to materialize.

“The VC is still being grilled by investigators of the EFCC, who are interested in knowing what happened to the money,” the source was said to have told the publication.

While the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Monday, he is yet to give further details about the case.

The Federal University Gusau was one of the 12 federal universities established by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

