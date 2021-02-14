Akinwale Aboluwade

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, has advised the residents of Oyo State, particularly the Yoruba people in Shasha in Ibadan, against taking laws into their hands in the face of provocation.

The governor, in a statement which he personally signed, reminded the people of the value of the high moral standards for which the Yoruba stock is known, saying, “We note with deep concern the most and avoidable orgy of violence in Shasha, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“As governor of Ondo State who doubles as the chairman, Governors’ Forum in the South-West, it becomes very compelling for me to address all residents, in particular, the Yoruba speaking people of our dear region as regards recent happenings bordering on security.

“Without doubt, the situation we have found ourselves as a people is most despicable and contends violently against and abhorrently at variance with the value and hospitability for which our people are known.

“We have been known for thoroughness. We have identified with legality for centuries; and our ethoes as a civilized breed of people are such that we do not identify with lawlessness, not even illegality.

“In this regards, we urge all indigenes of South-West to sustain these values and enviable virtues by remaining with law abiding. Our resolve in this direction is not a sign of weakness, it is indeed, the strongest of all.

“In particular, while I understand the height of provocation in the light of recent happenings as regards Shasha, Ibadan, I, alongside my other brother governors in the region are against willful appropriation of laws into hands. We do not support violence and in particular, brigandage, jungle justice and unnecessary self help.

“We note with delight the efforts of our brother governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who has taken bold step to stave off further escalation of the violence by imposing curfew in the affected areas

“He deserves every support in his avowed commitment towards peace and security in Oyo State. We shall all survive these times and live peacefully once again in our land.”