Babalola Williams



Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo , popularly known as Sunday Igboho on Monday, has promised to flush out killer herdsmen in Yoruba troubled areas as he stormed some parts of Ogun State.

Igboho, while addressing his followers when he stopped briefly in Abeokuta around 4pm to have a chat with his followers, later proceeded to Ketuland where some soldiers allegedly connived with herdsmen to flog some farmers for not allowing them grazing their cattle on their farms in Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The activist asserted, “I observed there is injustice from the herdsmen because they know the power that they have with the Federal Government. So, they behave as if Yoruba people are nobody. They kill our people, they kidnap our people, and they rape our women.”

“Any Fulani herdsman who engages in kidnapping would be flushed out,” Igboho vowed.

“Our people living abroad are afraid of returning home because of unpleasant news about the activities of kidnappers and other banditry. We must not allow any evil whatsoever to happen to any Yoruba man in the hands of these people. They do not mean well for us,” he added. When asked whether he would limit his activism to Igangan, his hometown in Oyo State, Igboho vowed to extend his visit and might to all Yorubaland and ensure there is peace everywhere. The activist lauded Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, for allowing him in the state. Earlier, Special Adviser on Public Communications to Ogun State governor, Abiodun, Remmy Hazzan, said Igboho was free to come to the state for consultation. Appreciating the gesture, the activist said, “We have not visited the governor, we will do that after we have flushed the Fulani herdsmen out of the state. I am going to Yewa because that is where the Fulani are wreaking havoc.” The Eselu of Iseluland in Yewa North, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, confirmed the presence of Igboho in the troubled area.

