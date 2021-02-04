Williams Babalola

Following the violence that has erupted in different region of the country over the alleged threat that Fulani herdsmen pose to other citizens of the country, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism, alleging that the president has failed to handle issues concerning herdsmen judiciously.

Ortom said that Buhari’s style of tackling issues with herdsmen as the culprit with kid-gloves has lead to the huge hatred against the “erring tribe.”

The governor who made this statement on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Makurdi the State capital, said the Federal Government deliberately refused to caution the armed Fulani men against killing innocent Nigerians.

The governor once again advocated arm license for himself and other Nigerians in order to face the security challenges facing the country, especially the incessant herdsmen/farmers crisis.

He said he had once asked the Federal Government to grant him arm license, adding that, “When an armed Fulani man is aware I have a gun, he would be scared of coming close”.

He urged the president to live up to his promise of “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody”, adding that with the current security situation in the country, Buhari is for only the Fulani men.

Governor Ortom said: “This country belongs to all of us and the presidency must act fast because time is going. Why is the Federal Government quiet about this Fulani matter? When will the Federal Government come out to criticize and arrest these Fulani men carrying AK-47? Are we second class citizens in this country?”

Recall that the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku , while receiving the local government chairmen in the state on Wednesday urged the government to permit Nigerians to defend themselves by removing the ban on the use of private licensed gun in the country.

Ishaku went on to explain his reason for the suggestion stating that the government has failed to secure the citizens and as such, the citizens must protect themselves.