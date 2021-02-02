The Bauchi State Hisbah Board, in a bid to enforce the Sharia Islamic code, has confiscated destroyed 260 crates of alcoholic drinks from hotels and night clubs.

Speaking during the destruction of the commodity on Tuesday, Malam Aminu Balarabe the permanent commissioner in charge of Hisbah and Sharia implementation said 216 crates were confiscated in Misau local government area, while 44 were gotten from clubs in Bauchi club and other beer parlours.

“We will continue to beam our searchlight to unravel perpetrators of such misdemeanours,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria, adding that the department would soon seek for a court order to destroy the items as the subsisting Sharia law which was implemented in 2003 has unequivocally prohibited sales and consumption of alcoholic drinks.

Balarabe who displayed the confiscated drinks at the premises of the state Sharia commission explained that no fewer than six operators of beer parlours were arrested during the patrol and they would soon be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

”The only places where sales and consumption of alcoholic drinks are allowed are Military and Police barracks, National parks. We are fully committed to implementing our mandate,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Hisbah board, in 2020, destroyed numerous crates of alcoholic drinks in Kano State, a development that sparked outrage from the masses.

