A 70-year-old man, Nicholas Akeh, who was arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force for raping a five-year-old girl, was brought before the Benue State, Police Headquarters in Makurdi on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

It was gathered that the suspect, who has been living with the Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV) for the past 20 years, had lured the minor into his apartment with garri before carrying out the dastardly act in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust last week, said: “The suspect is in police custody and investigation is in progress.”

Similarly, giving an update on the case, activist, Ukan Kurugh, wrote:

“Mr Akeh Nicodemus lured a 5-year-old girl into his house in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue state and raped her.

“According to his confession before the police, he called her and gave her garri to drink, then perfected his evil act on the innocent girl. When the girl’s parents came looking for her in the neighbourhood, he hid her in his bathroom. The little girl later opened up to her parents when they noticed that she was bleeding and asked some questions.

“The man confessed to have been living with HIV for 20yrs and since his wife left him, his only option was to get young girls to satisfy his sexual urge.

“I also spoke to the mother on why she did not want a case, and even went to the police station to have the man released, but she said they are both from the same place and her husband (blind) asked her to drop the case before village elders will lay a curse on them or ban them from the village if anything happens to the old man. Her husband said that they should rather settle amicably out of the police station.

“The man has been detained while further investigation is ongoing and will be charged to court within the week.

“I want to say a big kudos to the DPO of Naka and Mrs Ameh of the Family unit of the State Command for moving swiftly to the case. More details as the case proceeds.”

