Williams Babalola

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have finalised their purchase of a 156-year-old non-league football team based in Wales, Wrexham AFC.

The two star actors submitted their proposals to the Wrexham Supporters Trust earlier this month, with plans which includes an immediate cash injection of £2 million upon completion of takeover.

The actors have been hailed for their complete takeover of the club, a move that seemed impossible especially as they took 100 per cent control of the National League club.

The club says the initial funds will be spent on the priority of identifying players for the first-team squad, with £50,000 ($69,200) allocated to improve the women’s football program.

The WST reacting stated, “We urge all supporters to unite behind our new owners, the Club and the team as they look to return Wrexham to the heights we have all dreamed of. Reflecting on the last nine years, the Board is proud of aspects of what the Wrexham Supporters Trust has been able to achieve since taking control of the Club in November 2011.”

“The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank Mr Rob McElhenney and Mr Ryan Reynolds, and their advisors Inner Circle Sports and Walker Morris, for their professional and considered approach and for the time they have already put into the process.

“As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our Football Club and look forward to what the future brings.”

Speaking, Reynolds and McElhenney said all hands will be on deck to move the club back to its glory days.

“It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.

“Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.”

Wrexham, the world’s third-oldest football club, has never played in the top-flight of English football, but the club has previously reached the FA Cup quarterfinals and famously beat Arsenal in the third round in 1992.