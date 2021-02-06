Akinwale Aboluwade

Four personnel of the Oyo State Security Network otherwise called Amotekun Corps are currently battling for their lives at a hospital in the state after being attacked by hoodlums in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday.

The personnel and some policemen were reportedly attacked by hoodlums at Odeyale area of Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State before noon. The men were said to have been hacked with axe and other dangerous weapons.

It was gathered that four of the Amotekun personnel are currently at the Intensive Care Unit of the University College Hospital, Ibadan

Confirming the incident, the Amotekun Commandant in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), said in a statement that the personnel moved to the area following a distress call by Odeyale Community Landlord Association.

The men were on a mission to dislodge hoodlums who were said to be perpetrating violence in the community.

He said the personnel were attacked with machetes and axes, adding that four of them with severe injuries were currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the UCH.

He, however, said the Command had already commenced investigation into the incident.

Olayanju said, “Amotekun operatives and some police officers were attacked by hoodlums at Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State. The incidence was a follow up to a distress call by Odeyale Community Landlord Association who called for help today (Friday) to help in dislodging some of the hoodlums in their neighbourhood. “The coordinator of Amotekun at Ona Ara, Mr Adelakun said the hoodlums attacked them with machetes and axes. Four of the operatives were severely wounded and are at the Intensive Care Unit at the University College Hospital for treatment. Investigation is still ongoing.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, was unavailable as of the time of filing this report to comment on the incident.