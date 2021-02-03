Some hoodlums, on Monday, February 1, 2020, attacked Umuoba police station in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State and killed a police inspector.

The police spokesperson in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed this on Tuesday in Aba, said the hoodlums invaded the police station at about 3 a.m, burning the facility as well as operational vehicles.

“In the course of that attack, one inspector lost his life, another policewoman was seriously injured.

“The hoodlums then broke into the armoury and stole some arms, including the gun of the inspector who was killed.

“They also burnt down the police station and the vehicles parked in the premises, including one of our serviceable patrol vans,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria.

The inspector’s corpse, according to the spokesperson has been taken to the mortuary, while the female officer is being treated at the hospital.

The police in Abia are investigating the attack and residents have been urged to be on the lookout in their communities for intruders and unknown faces.

He also called on hoteliers to volunteer credible information on certain visitors who would want to leave the hotels at midnight to commit crimes.

The police promised to protect the details of anybody who would volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.

