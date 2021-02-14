Suspected hoodlums, on Thursday, invaded the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, and forcefully retrieved the corpse of a patient who died of COVID-19.

It was gathered that the invasion caused pandemonium in the hospital as some of the hoodlums allegedly unplugged the life-support machines in the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.

The patient had died of COVID-19 in the hospital and the family members insisted that the management release the corpse to them for burial, The Nation reports.

However, nurses and other health personnel denied their request, explaining to them that burial will be conducted by officials of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Irked by the position of the management, the family members led hoodlums to the hospital to retrieve the corpse, disrupting medical activities in the hospital.

Reacting to the invasion on Saturday, the Chief Medical Director of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Prof Peter Olaitan, said:

“Two patients died of COVID-19 and the relations felt the diagnosis was not correct and started making trouble that they would like to bury their dead relations.

“Normally COVID corpses are buried by the COVID team to avoid infection of other members of the public. We later resolved the matter. No patient had the life support removed or died as a result of this.”

