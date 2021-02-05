Hoodlums, on Thursday, invaded Onicha Divisional Police Headquarters in Ebonyi State, injuring a policeman, burning patrol trucks and setting the station ablaze.

It was gathered that the act was perpetrated by hoodlums suspected to be members of Indigenous People of Biafra on grounds that the police were protecting the Fulanis who killed one of their members.

This development was confirmed by the police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, who issued a statement to newsmen in Abakaliki on Friday.

The PPRO noted that the police division incurred several loses as it was set ablaze and four police patrol trucks were also razed by the hoodlums.

Her statement read:

“Being 4/02/2021 at about 3:25 am, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked Onicha Divisional Police Headquarters, Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, set ablaze the left-wing of the division and four patrol vehicles.

“This followed threats by the proscribed group who are alleging that the police were protecting the Fulani herdsmen who they accused of being responsible for the killing of one of their members, Nwite Njoku.

“One policeman sustained machete cuts injuries during the attack and he is responding to treatment in the hospital.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, took on the spot assessment tour of the area and met with the stakeholders in the community to seek ways with the community in carrying out the investigation on the matter.”

See more photos here:

