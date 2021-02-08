The house of representatives has lost a member in the person of Ossy Prestige. He was aged 56.

Prestige, who represented Aba north/south federal constituency, under the All Progressive Grand Alliance party, died of an unknown illness on Monday.

He had been receiving medical attention for some months, both in Nigeria and abroad.

Benjamin Kalu, the house spokesman, confirmed the development but did not give further details about the cause of the lawmaker’s death.

“The house will resume and adjourn plenary as our tradition permits for the next day,” he said via text message.

Few weeks ago, when there were rumours of his death, his family had confirmed that he had been sick for some months.

“Hon. Prestige Ossy suddenly reported sick some six months ago and is presently receiving specialist care in Europe where he was transferred to after initial treatment in the United Kingdom,” Chukwu Nnanna had said in a statement issued on behalf of his family.

Before his death, Prestige also served on the house of representatives ad hoc committee on eastern ports.

