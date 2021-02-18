The founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International, Mike Bamiloye has revealed how the fear of criticism prevented him from extolling his wife, Gloria’s virtues on her 57th birthday.

Bamiloye said that the fear of criticism from social media ‘militants’ prevented him from posting about the submissive nature of Gloria, his wife, on her birthday which was on February 4th.



In a social media post, the clergyman said despite penning a lenghty note to celebrate his wife on her birthday, he was limited in his celebration of her in other to avoid the kind of criticism Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), faced while celebrating Foluke, his wife, on her 72nd birthday.

In July 2020, Adeboye had come under intense criticism after he spoke of Foluke’s submissiveness to him, despite being a powerful woman. He said among other things in his post that his wife, Foluke liked to prepare his meals and cut his nails.

Bamiloye said Adeboye’s experience made him deliberately avoid speaking about the submissive nature of his wife — who he said shares a similar humble personality with Foluke.

He, however, wondered why people are usually furious when women are being extolled for submissiveness, explaining that such has sustained his 33-year-old marriage to Gloria.

“Sometime ago, when my daddy, Pastor Enoch Adeboye said Mummy Folu Adeboye is very humble and submissive, the internet and social media broke loose and some bees of people went after him, talking against him and dragging him.

“When I saw what the Social Media ‘militants’ did to him, I too could not Post the Post I wanted to Post about my Wife. I had wanted to post that my wife, Olusola Gloria, resemble my mummy, Folu Adeboye in humility and submission, and that is why I am still enjoying my marriage of 33 Years.

“Up till now, I am still not able to post the post I wanted to post that sister Gloria is very humble and submissive in her husband’s house. I am still waiting for the day I will post the post I wanted to post before my Daddy, said what he said about Mummy G.O, that she is a very humble and submissive woman.

“But why are some people angry whenever we give accolades to some women who are living a humble and submissive life?”

