Some suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly strangled the cousin of the senior special assistant to Governor Akeredolu on New Media, Mr Gani Mohammed-Ajowa.

It was gathered that the deceased, Mr Dayo Ibiye, who is a farmer was strangled on his farm at Ajowa Akoko in the Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday.

Confirming the sad incident, Mr Mohammed-Ajowa, said the herdsmen and his cousin were involved in an altercation on Thursday when the herders were grazing on his farm in the area.

He said Ibiye had warned them not to graze on his farm but the herders ignored him with the claim that the farm and crops on it belonged to everyone.

“The herdsmen came back today (Friday) and attacked him with different weapons but when they realised that they couldn’t overpower him, they strangled him to death,” the governor’s aide said.

“We have reported the matter to the Oke Agbe Police Division,” Mohammed-Ajowa added,

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident, saying an investigation had commenced on the matter.

This incident comes barely three days after herdsmen killed a member of the Oduduwa Peoples Congress, OPC, when an attempt was being made to secure the release of a farmer who was also kidnapped in the same local government area.

