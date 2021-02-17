Former beauty queen, Helen Prest-Ajayi, has taken to her social media page to share some of the thing she has had to endure since she lost her husband, Dr Tosin Ajayi of First Foundation Hospital, in April of 2020.

Helen, her husband’s estranged first wife, Yemisi and the five older children from his first marriage have been at loggerheads over the cause of Dr Ajayi’s death and who should be responsible for burying the late doctor. The fued came to a head when during the burial and it was time for the dust to dust rites, an ugly drama ensued over who should perform the rites after the first wife; Helen or Dr Ajayi’s older children.

Sharing some of her experiences, Helen said,”This is the first day of Lent a time for spiritual healing and cleansing. This will be my last word on this matter. It was never my wish to talk about the passing of my late husband Dr Tosin Ajayi on social media, despite the fact that during this 10 month period, from his death on April 26th 2020, I was accused of murdering him by his adult children and their mother, after spending 42 days in St Nicholas Hospital Lagos, by his bedside and dragged to Panti police station, then to Coroners court and then to High court.

“I am thankful that God delivered me from all these false accusations and gave me victory to bury my late husband in the manner he deserved.

I want to express my gratitude to those men and women of God praying with me during these trying moments. I am also grateful for the unflinching support of my family and friends all over the world, who stood by me, even the “Aprokos” propagating me to stardom.

“Throughout this 10 month period my sole focus and objective was to ensure that I gave my late husband a befitting burial in accordance with his status as an Icon in the healthcare field in Nigeria, which I am happy I achieved in his honour. Love is at the heart of everything in life. For God is love and Love is God.”

