The wife of the branch manager of a new generation bank in Port Harcourt, Blessing Oko Ikpor, has cried out that her husband, Anthony, has been bewitched by a mistress whom he secretly got married to in Umuahia, Abia State.

Mrs. Ikpor, a mother of four, told newsmen in Port Harcourt that the husband is under a spell apparently cast on him by the mistress, alleging that the new wife deceived him to abandon their 17- year- marriage without any known issues between them.

Mrs Blessing when viral at the beginning of the year when she stormed her husband’s secret wedding in Abia State and caused a scene, an encounter that was captured in a video.

She said the mistress in question is pregnant for her husband.

Reacting to the development, the bank manager told The Nation that he has been separated from the estranged wife for over two years, adding that their only daughter stays with his former wife while the three boys are with him.

The wife was recently seen in a viral video fighting with the alleged mistress in the husband’s office before security guards intervened.

The bank manager said:

“The video about this matter has gone viral in the last two-three weeks and she has also done press statement and sent out, I have refrained from making comments because the matter is in court.

“I am aware that concerned friends and citizens have made a response directly on those issues. The fact is that my children are involved in this and try to maintain some level of privacy for my own sake and that of my children.

“I do not think this what I should be stating on social media at the moment. My first son is 15 and he has told me that he is not happy with what is going on and I should make sure I do not join issue with such, and that is where I stand in this.

” If she knows the appropriate way to do things, I do not think what she is doing is the right thing but she should know that a man in my level is not a mad man to wake up to do all those things.

“Whatever petition she is sending to anyone, the truth is that I have seen worse than that on social media, just like I said earlier, I refrained from making comments on this, because I believe it is not the appropriate thing to do.

However, Mrs. Ikpor maintained the matter is not yet in court because she has not been served any writ of summons.

Narrating how the affair between her husband and the alleged mistress started, she said:

“It all started when the woman came to do one year Industrial Training (IT) with the branch of the bank the husband heads.

“Friends and relatives of the family used to inform me of the closeness of the woman to my husband and their movements in hotels and other places but because of the level of trust I had in the husband, more so a serious Christian, who preaches on the pulpit, I refused to either believe them (rumour mongers) or confront him with any of those.

“One day I overheard my husband calling one of my uncles that works with NYSC here in Port Harcourt to plead on the girl to be posted to Rivers state for her youth service and my uncle asked him what his interest was in the girl that he made such request. I realised that it was not actually what I think

“One day my daughter felt sick I took her to hospital and before we came back my husband had changed all our house keys and locked up my three other children in a room upstairs.

“He left to God knows where, switching off his phones, efforts by our Pastor to intervene in the matter failed because he could not be reached.

“I thought of breaking the keys because my children were crying upstairs and all that but Pastor called me to say I should not break the doors and I stopped.

“I cannot pinpoint what actually the problems were. Before this time we were living happily. I supported him in thick and thin.

“There were no problems and with God on our side and prayers, he rose to where he is now and now this. I know that my husband is under a spell of the woman and unfortunately her parents are supporting her in this.”

Like this: Like Loading...