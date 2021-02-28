Details how have now emerged about how Salihu Yakasai, a former aide to Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje who was sacked by his principal for criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari, was lured by an official of the Directorate of Security Services, DSS who is also a trusted friend, in other to effect his arrest.

Hours after his arrest by the DSS, the security agency initially denied he was in their custody even after his father, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai OFR a well known politician, and a founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum, revealed that his son was picked up by the DSS.

“We have not arrested or even invited Salihu, don’t forget he is our friend, sometimes, he advises us on issues of critical Security situations in Kano,” a DSS State Director, Muhammad Alhassan said.

The security agency would later recant and admit that the former media aide was in their custody

In a statement issued by Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, he said, “This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services. He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public,” the statement read.

However, what the security agency is not saying is how Yakasai was arrested gestapo style after being lured by a DSS official who is also his friend, to his house in other to get him arrested and then moved him immediately to Abuja.

“In this report, (denial of Yakasai in their custody) the DSS Director for Kano denied anything to do with @dawisu ’s arrest. What he didn’t say is that he invited Dawisu over, as a friend, detained him, then had him transferred to Abuja this morning. Betrayal of trust. Stay safe everyone,” public speaker, Japheth Omojuwa revealed. public speaker, Japheth Omojuwa revealed.

“Dawisu trusted that Alhassan who even called him a friend in that story. I now have it on good authority Dawisu had been invited to his house, for a normal friendly chat, Dawisu made to leave then he was told he couldn’t. Detained right there and then moved to Abuja #FreeDawisu

“Don’t go anywhere at this time, to visit anyone, without informing a trusted person. Even if you are going out to cheat, at least find someone you can trust to let them know – “off to cheat with, location is xxx till xxx. I will go to xxx after” – Better to be safe than sorry,” Omojuwa added.



Yakasi, a Special Adviser on Media to Ganduje was sacked barely a day after slamming Buhari for his failure to end the security crisis rocking the country. According to the state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, he was sacked “over his continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressive Congress government which he is serving.”

Yakasai was suspended by Ganduje last year for criticising the President. He was, however, reinstated.

