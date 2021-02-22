The Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano was prevented from returning back to Nigeria by the USA authorities, reports on several online news sites have said.

This comes as Chief Obiano has been on an unofficial trip to the USA and has stayed there for a while but was billed to depart from Atlanta Georgia airport en route Nigeria when authorities prevented him for reasons yet unknown.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, Gov. Obiano had a rough encounter with the airport authorities which led to an escalated argument that culminated in the USA authorities denying him access to board the Nigerian bound flight.

This development came a week after his wife, Ebele Obiano took a second jab of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

Ebele Obiano said that getting the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is a mark to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine against negative speculations about it. She said it is to show the people of Anambra in particular and Nigerians in general that it is safe to take the vaccine.

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about,” she said.

