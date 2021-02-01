Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike has said that he is not the Chief Security Officer of his state, but the Chief logistics Officer.

Wike made this known during a live Channels TV interview while addressing the issue of increased insurgency.

“Let me correct one impression that you are saying I am the chief security officer of the state, I am not. I am the chief logistics officer of my state, not chief security officer.

“No Governor, no matter how they claim they are. Maybe APC governors are chief security officers. I do not know any PDP Governor that can claim authoritatively that they are chief security officers.

“They are not. They may say so, but I won’t say so because I am not. I am only chief logistics officer of the state. when it comes to giving logistics to the state, I am. But wether I am in control of the security in my state, I am not.

“So it will be wrong for you to refer to me as the chief security officer. I am the chief logistics officer. When it concerns providing logistics that’s what we do. But talking about being Chief Security Officer…no. What control do you have?” he asked.

Governor Nyesom Wike berated the Federal Government, accusing them of politicizing the issue of security in the country. He accused the Buhari administration of frustrating his efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.

Wike also said that State Governors should be allowed to handle security affairs, in their respective states.

There has been a clamor for state policing by quite a number of Nigerians who believe that the creation of state police which each state Governor would be in control of will go a long way to reduce the incidence of insecurity in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...