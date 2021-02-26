Williams Babalola

Prince Harry has disclosed the reason why he and his wife, Meghan Markle stepped back from the royal family in a wide-ranging interview with fellow Brit and TV host James Corden

Prince Harry on “ The Late Late Show ” said the ”toxicity” of the British press was already damaging his mental health and that triggered his departure from the royal family to the United States of America.

In the rare one-on-one interview in which he discussed the pressures of royal life and his move away from London, Harry told host Corden that he decided he needed to “get (his) family out of here” and that he preferred the depiction of royal life seen on Netflix show “The Crown” to the one published in newspapers.

“It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do.”

The prince and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, quit as working members of the royal family in January 2020, a step that caused a crisis within the establishment.

They have since moved to Los Angeles and have begun carving out new lives, increasing their public visibility and engagement with more sympathetic media figures.

The 36-year-old did clarify that he didn’t step down from his royal duties but rather was “stepping back.”

“But we never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away. I will always be contributing, my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world it is going to be the same thing,” Prince Harry said.

Earlier this month, Meghan won a privacy claim against the publishers of the Mail on Sunday after they published a letter she sent her father, and launched a stinging rebuke to “dehumanising” media organisations after the verdict, saying the “damage they have done and continue to do runs deep.”

Harry also admitted that he has seen his family’s depiction on Netflix’s “The Crown.”

“It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, but loosely, it gives you a rough idea of what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

He added, “I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than seeing the stories written about my family, my wife and myself, because that is obviously fiction but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”