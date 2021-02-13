Rashidat Olowoniyi, the widow of the farmer who was recently killed by herdsmen in his farm at Oha village in the Imeko- Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State, has narrated her ordeal.

The 30-year-old widow painfully watched how herdsmen attacked and macheted her husband to death over a disagreement that lingered for two months.

She didn’t raise an alarm because she did not want to attract the attention of the killer herdsmen to herself and her son.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Mr Dele Olowoniyi was brutally murdered in his sleep on February 8, 2021.

Speaking with THE PUNCH, Rashidat said that the suspected herdsmen were 18 and stormed the farm at 12am with six motorcycles and started shooting indiscriminately. She added that some of the killer herdsmen reportedly attacked her husband in his sleep and macheted him to death.

She said:

“We had slept that day but my husband decided to sleep outside. My son and I slept inside the room. I was inside when they killed him. They first started shooting; it was the gunshots that woke me up. I opened the curtains slightly and I saw them. They came in six motorcycles and three people were on each motorcycle. I saw them leave after killing him.

“He was dragged on the floor. They beamed torchlight around to see someone else but I dodged behind the curtains. I watched as they took his phone, wallet tied to his waist and ransacked his pocket for money. They spoke Fulfulde. That is what made me know that they are Fulani.”

Rashidat said that her late husband, two months ago, complained to the Fulani community after some cattle reportedly ate his farm crops. She, however, said the Fulani community apologised to him, unknown to them that they planned to attack him later.

“Cows ate the cassava on his farm awaiting harvesting. We were waiting for rain before harvesting so that we could plant new ones. That is the reason we didn’t harvest the cassava. The cassava we planted last was eaten by the cattle. My husband was angry because of the development.

“He challenged the Fulani on why they allowed their cattle to eat his crops. He told them that his farm was not in the bush. They begged him and everything was settled. That was two months ago,” she said.

The widow who said her husband’s killers were still using his mobile phone, appealed to security agencies to apprehend the culprits.

She said, “We want the culprits to be arrested. We want the government to help us. The deceased’s child is still young. There is nothing I want to use to train him. He is just six years old. My husband’s death is a tough one for me because his death caused me much pain. He didn’t enjoy the fruits of his labour. He had started the new planting season but they didn’t allow him to finish it.”

Reacting, fifty-seven-year-old father of the slain farmer, Reverend Raphael Olowoniyi, described his son’s death as a shock.

He added that he saw his son last in December 2020, claiming that his son’s killers removed his Adam’s apple and took it away.

