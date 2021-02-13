Akinwale Aboluwade

An Ibadan-based church, the Haven Nation , has enlisted Gbadamosi Ismail, an evangelist who inspired the viral ‘lori iro’ video, for its Valentine buffet service.

The lead pastor of the church, Tomiwa Oluyen, gave the hint in a post on his Instagram page on Friday.

He wrote, “An awesome privilege to be hosting Evang Ismail Gbadamosi, a.k.a ‘Baba Lori Iro’ @evangismail live this Sunday at THN church. Valentine Buffet Service 1.0. It’s gonna be fantabulous. Service starts 9am GMT. Venue: Shammah Hall, Opposite Henry Tee Motors, Ring Road Ibadan.”

In the same vein, Ismail also announced the programme to his fans, adding that such a platform would enable him to share the gospel on Valentine’s Day.

He wrote, “Nothing gives me joy more than having an opportunity to share the good news, especially on a strategic day like Valentine’s day! I eagerly look forward to this Valentine Buffet service @thnchurch with Pastor @oluyentomiwa.Time is 9am, I will like to see you there!”

In recent times, the preacher has continued to make the headlines since a video of him preaching about common deceptive words and phrases used by parties involved in a relationship surfaced online.

The evangelist cautions people, especially lovers, to be wary of their partners who say things they don’t mean, ending each sentence with ‘lori iro’ — a phrase in the Yoruba language which means on top of a lie. The timing of this video is very sensitive, considering it came few days to this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration.

Since he joined the social media, he has garnered over 5,000 followers on Instagram — a few days after opening an account.

The evangelist had earlier described his sudden rise to fame as a dream saying that he appreciates his fans.

He wrote, “It’s still like a dream, but this is the best dream anyone can have! I appreciate all of you my followers. May God’s presence never depart from you now and forever! I love you all….this is not #loriiro.”