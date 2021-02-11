Akinwale Aboluwade

Traditional rulers from Ibarapa zone of Oyo State , on Thursday, met with Governor Seyi Makinde on insecurity in the zone saying that calm has returned to the area.

The Onidere of Idereland, Oba Aderoju Kingsley, who is the Secretary to the Traditional Council, after a meeting with the governor at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said the situation has improved for the better.

The monarch said, “On behalf of the Ibarapa Traditional Council, of which I am the Secretary, we are here today to see the governor and discuss some of the issues that are affecting us in Ibarapaland.

“Today, we want to also appreciate the governor for his visit to us in Ibarapaland and to appreciate him for what he has done for us. Concerning the issues of insecurity, we have as a whole, discussed at length with the governor and he said he is going to look into the matter.

“He (governor) said we will have a statutory meeting, mostly in the three local government areas to see to the welfare of the people of the area. The governor also promised that he will set up a peace and security committee and he is going to use Ibarapaland as a test case that will be used for other local government councils. That was all that we discussed.”

Reiterating that peace has returned to the area since the governor’s visit, the monarch explained that people now move about freely in the area.

He stressed that t he monarchs in Ibarapaland lauded Governor Makinde for his efforts to fish out the criminals that were terrorising the area.

“We have a general problem in Ibarapaland. It is not only Wakili. We cannot just make mention of one person because if we are talking about Wakili, what about those who are not Wakilis, who are troubling us. All we want the government to do for us is to send all the criminals away in Ibarapa land. That is what we want the government to do for us.

“As traditional rulers , what we did today will show that peace will reign supreme in Ibarapaland. On the 15th of February, we will inaugurate the Peace and Security Committee members in all the local government in our areas,” he added.

The meeting had in attendance the Onilala of Lanlate, Oba Sunday Oguntayi; Olu of Igboora, Oba Titiloye Jimoh; A sigangan of Igangan, Oba Lasisi Adeoye; Asawo of Ayete, Oba Okeniyi Ewuola; and the Eleripe of Tapa, Oba Sunday Titiloye.

