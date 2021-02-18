A former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ibrahim Abdullahi Dikko Inde who has been standing trial in respect of corruption charges instituted against him and two others by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), is dead.

Dikko, who was the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service between August 2009 and August 2015, has faced several allegations of fraudulently enriching himself and certificate forgery.

