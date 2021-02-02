Akinwale Aboluwade

The youth leaders from Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State have denied insinuations in some quarters that the youths of the town walked out on Governor ‘ Seyi Makinde on Monday, during a Town Hall meeting in the area.

The youths leaders also said that those perpetrating crime in the community usually hide in an uncompleted building which is about 76 bedrooms.

The General Secretary of the Ibarapaland Farmers’ Association, Mr. Taiwo Adeagbo, who spoke on behalf of the community, on Tuesday in Ibadan, said that no one walked out on the governor.

According to him, the people of the area including the youths, who were yearning for solution to the security challenges, were glad that the governor and his delegation came to Igangan to address the situation.

He said the youths only expressed their grievances when the member representing Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North State Constituency, Peter Ojedokun, was addressing the gathering.

Adeagbo, who stated that security challenges in the area predated Governor Makinde’s administration, recalled that he had once come to Ibadan with 14 victims of herdsmen attacks during the administration of the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

He said it was commendable that the governor promised to compensate families who lost loved ones and some of the affected people, noting that the directives were issued that three victims of herdsmen’s attacks who are recuperating in Igangan should be relocated to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, on the account of the state.

He said, “The problem that some media houses have caused on this matter is huge. I can tell you that as far as all these problems are concerned, I am one of the persons that can talk authoritatively. I made them know that things have terribly gone bad before the governor came for the visitation.

“The only thing we want now is a solution. During the last administration, they called us for a meeting in Ibadan and I went with 14 people that were macheted but the government did not give them a dime. All of us did not sleep because we knew the governor was coming here. I sent the lists of all those that were killed, macheted, and injured. “When he came, we discussed the things that have been happening even before now. And our people became happy when I told them that the delegation that came all the way from Ibadan to address our challenges should not be welcomed with unnecessary chaos.

“But Governor Makinde has come here and he has said that the family of the people who lost their lives and other people will be compensated. We told the delegation that we know where the hoodlums always hide; there is an uncompleted building, which is about 76 bedrooms. That is where kidnappers, terrorists sleep and live and the governor has said that they will do something about it.

“So, where did they see the group of youths that walked out on the governor when he came? He told us that the local government chairmen did not do well by not informing him of the situation promptly. The governor made us know that he did not get the report of what has been happening here.”