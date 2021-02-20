The 17-year old girl, who was arrested for being in possession of a gun in Cross River State, on Friday has confessed that she is a member of a local cult group – Sky Queens.

Promise Idorenyin, an SS2 student of Community Secondary School, Ikot Ewa, in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state was paraded alongside her lover, who owns the locally-made double barrel pistol.

Okon Effiong, 38 and father of six children from two women, admitted that they were indeed lovers. The farmer said the girl’s parents are already aware of their relationship.

Although Promise was arrested for taking the gun to school for the purpose of shooting one of her teachers who had disciplined her for coming to school with a tinted hair, Effiong said that it was to be taken to a blacksmith. He denied giving the gun to Promise.

Effiong claimed he planned to marry her, but the girl shook her head in disapproval.

He said: “Her parents know about us, and I have been helping the mother and the girl.”

While the man said he took the gun to the girl’s house where he sometimes sleeps, he claimed he did not give the gun to the girl.

Promise, on the other hand, said the gun was for repairs but she did not know any blacksmith in the community.

Police Commissioner Sikiru Kayode Akande who paraded a total of 13 suspects before newsmen pledged the commitment and determination of the Police to combat crime in the state.

Akande, said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the mystery surrounding the ownership of the gun, adding that Okon Effiong has been arrested and more details would be made known soon.

The state government plans to prosecute Effiong and re-orientate and re-habilitate Promise.

Like this: Like Loading...