Williams Babalola

Ahead of his second impeachment trial, former U.S. President, Donald Trump , has hired a new defence team.

According to an announcement from Trump’s office, the defence team will be led by David Schoen and Bruce Castor.

CNN had reported earlier that Trump’s initial defence team of five lawyers would not be representing the Republican after all, citing differences over his legal strategy.

The news outlet also cited sources as saying Trump wanted the defence team to pursue unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud instead of questioning the legitimacy of impeachment proceedings against a president who has already left office.

The attorneys had so far not received any advance payments, and no letter of intent was ever signed.

The announcement from Trump’s office said that Schoen and Castor agree that the trial against Trump is unconstitutional.

Castor is the former Pennsylvania district attorney who declined to prosecute Bill Cosby in 2005 over an encounter with Andrea Constand the year before. Cosby was convicted of sexually assaulting Constand in 2018 after a different prosecutor pursued the case.

Schoen is a civil and criminal defense lawyer with offices in Alabama and New York.

A large majority of Republicans in the Senate also recently took this view.

Trump is facing an unprecedented second impeachment trial over the deadly storming of the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

The former president was accused by lawmakers of inciting an insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters attacked the Congress building following one of his rallies, leading to the deaths of five people.

The trial, which is similar to a court proceeding with the senators functioning as jurors, is set to begin during the week of Feb. 8.

A two-thirds majority is needed to obtain a conviction in the Senate and subsequently bar Trump from running for office again