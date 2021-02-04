A police team from Pimpri Chinchwad Police social security cell (SSC) in Maharashtra’s Pune have busted a massive sex racket and rescued 12 Nigerian girls forced into prostitution.

According to Time Of India, Four Nigerian women were arrested during the raid conducted Wednesday, 3 February, for allegedly running the prostitution racket.

Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said they had received information about foreigners operating prostitution racket from Vakratund building in Omkar Colony in Morya Park, Pimple Gurav, under the Sangvi police station.

Acting on the tip-off, four men acting as decoy customers visited the apartment and found that a prostitution racket was being run from there by Nigerian nationals.

Accordingly, SSC’s senior police inspector Vitthal Kubde formed a team with police officers assistant police inspector Nilesh Waghmare and police sub-inspector Dhairyasheel Solanke to investigate the case.

A raid was conducted and 16 Nigerian women were taken into police custody during the raid, of which 12 were released. Valuables worth Rs 82,920 was seized from their possession during the raid.

“For the past 20 days, the social security cell had been working on the tip-off. After collecting concrete information, on Wednesday night we sent four decoy customers to the flat in Pimple Gaurav. We planned the raid after getting confirmation from the decoys, an official said.

The 12 rescued Nigerian women have been sheltered at the Rescue Foundation in Hadapsar, Pune after medical examination. The police are verifying the passports and visas of the women and further investigation is underway.

The action was taken under the guidance of commissioner of police Krishna Prakash, additional commissioner of police Ramnath Pokale, and deputy commissioner of Police (Crime) Sudhir Hiremath by a team led by ACP Prerna Katte and senior police inspector Kubde.

