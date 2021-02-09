Following a public call out by Nabila Fash, singer Oritsefemi Ekele Malemute’s wife, on social media, where she accused an unidentified side chic of sleeping with her husband in their matrimonial home when she wasn’t around, the popular singer, has reacted to speculation.



Nabila who is a public relations expert had taken to her Instagram page to vent on her Insta Stories on Monday, claiming that a woman comes into her house to have sex whenever she goes to work.

She said, “Whoever the imbecile is, that came to my house when I went to work to fuck… You need to identify .., it was a shocking news to me when you posted it few months back… but now, I can confirm..

“On Monday morning, when people are out to look for daily bread.. some people, it is fuck that is their problem… Like WTF… Some hoes will say face your man abi?

“The imbecile doesn’t know she was coming to someone’s matrimonial home? I wish I met you in my house, then the story would have been different! The best thing in life is to have a pure heart! The way God will be revealing things to you, you won’t understand!

“To think it’s my act of kindness that open the can of worms!!! I’m fine, I will be fine! God is great… God has wiped away my tears!.. He has given me reasons to rejoice…

“Women/men, it is not wrong to love! It is not wrong to give a second chance! It is not wrong to protect your home/marriage! What is wrong is to continue to be a fool and not know your worth!”

Shortly after she made the post, tongues began wagging as people insinuated that she was accusing her husband of infidelity.

However, Oritsefemi stated that his wife’s post isn’t about him as he denied inviting strange women into his matrimonial home or cheating on his wife, adding that his marriage is intact.

“I have seen all the news reports about me online and I do not understand what it is all about. My wife went online to write some things but they are not about me. I do not invite women into my matrimonial home. My wife’s post is not about me. It is about my friend, my very close friend that came in from London. He stayed with me and she was upset that I allowed my friend to bring women into our house,” Oritsefemi told Punch



“I have explained to her that he is my very good friend and he accommodated me anytime I travel out of the country. Because of this issue, I had to ask my friend to leave. In fact, I also had to chase all the boys living with me even though they know nothing about this incident. I do not cheat on my wife. My wife and I do not have an issue, everything is cool at home; in fact, she left for work not so long ago,” Oritsefemi said.

