Baraje was a member of the opposition party, People’s Democratic Part, PDP and later became the National chairman of the break away faction of the PDP, the nPDP, which formed part of today’s ruling party, All progressives Congress, APC. He has however, since returned to the PDP.

“The Fu­lanis causing security problems in the country were militias brought in to the country to help facilitate victory in the 2015 election. After the election, they refused to leave. I and other like minds wrote and warned those we started APC with that this (the high incidence of insecurity) was going to hap­pen but nobody listened,” he explained.

Baraje revealed this much as part of activities marking his 70th birthday anniversary.

According to him, the Fulani militias causing havoc in the country are not aboriginal to Nigeria.

“We are not asking the right question – how the same Fu­lani that we’re supposedly peaceful, suddenly turned out a menace. We also must ask how they have access to guns.”

“The security agencies have not been open about the nature of the problem. They have made arrests. Why haven’t they told the pub­lic who the terrorists are,” asked Baraje.