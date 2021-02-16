Akinwale Aboluwade

Olakulehin Owolabi, the Balogun Olubadan of Ibadan, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new executive committee of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association, NATA in Ibadan on Tuesday,

Owolabi, who was the royal father of the day at the event, said the initiative of the state government on security should be supported by residents of the state “as security of lives and properties required volunteering information for the security agencies to nip crime in the bud.”

“It is no more what the government will do or is doing to address insecurity. The government has taken the right step by giving logistics support to the agencies in charge of security and has also recently adopted the use of state and local government security committees to preempt and nip crisis in the bud.

“What is left is to give our support. In Ibadan every compound has a Mogaji, it is the duty of the Mogaji to bring reports of security breach to the ears of the committee before it escalates; this is the best way to go.”

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, who was represented at the event by the Director Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilization, Mrs Busola Adetunji, called on NATA members to continue giving support to the state government by being security conscious.

Olatubosun said the unity of the association was sacrosanct to get success in their immediate and future endeavors. He urged them to always brief give useful briefs on their observations.

The new Chairman of NATA in Oyo State, Wemimo Oladokun, said the power of number, which the association has would be deployed to support the state government in tackling insecurity.

He said, “We have over 2.5million members in the state and we are ready to mobilize them to be the eyes and ears of security agencies so as to give support to the strides of our dear governor in ridding Oyo State of crime.