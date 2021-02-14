The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno will be leading a delegation of Heads of Federal Law Enforcement, Security and Intelligence Agencies to the six Geo-Political Zones to hold Town Hall meetings with the State Governors, Traditional and Religious Leaders, members of the Legislature, Non-Governmental, Youth and Women Organisations. The meetings are expected to provide direct assessment of the security situation, generate local feedback and recommendations, encourage Geo-Political synchronisation of effort among States and to also create a pathway to lasting peace and security. The first of the Town Hall Meetings is scheduled to hold in Kaduna State on Monday, with all seven governors of the North Western States in attendance. The resolution was reached on Thursday after a meeting of the General\Security Appraisal Committee, GSAC. The meeting appraised security issues such as kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, armed robbery and the resultant consequences. According to a statement from the office of the NSA, the meeting is to strengthen interagency coordination, stakeholders’ engagement and consultation in order to find lasting solution to the multiple security threats The statement added that the National Security Adviser is coordinating a Whole -of -Government and Whole-of Society approach that cuts across the Legislature, Judiciary, Ministries and Departments , States and Local Governments as well as the Civil Society to ensure that every stakeholder plays a role in securing the towns and villages in the country. Below is a press statement from the office of the National Security Adviser on the security meetings.

In furtherance of Federal Government’s commitment to address multiple security threats facing Nigeria, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) convened a meeting of the General Security Appraisal Committee ( GSAC) on 11th February, 2021. The meeting, which was attended by the Service Chiefs and Heads of Law Enforcement, Security and Intelligence Agencies discussed the threats of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, armed robbery and the resultant consequences of these threats on lives and property.

As part of renewed commitment to make Nigeria safe and secure, the meeting resolved to strengthen interagency coordination, stakeholders’ engagement and consultation in order to find lasting solution to the multiple security threats. Working with the Service Chiefs and Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies, the National Security Adviser is coordinating a Whole -of -Government and Whole-of Society approach that cuts across the Legislature, Judiciary, Ministries and Departments , States and Local Governments and the Civil Society to ensure that every stakeholder plays a role in securing our towns and villages. The NSA believes that addressing these threats call for the deployment of all national assets, including the cooperation of all Nigerians.

Consequently, the National Security Adviser will be leading a delegation of Heads of Federal Law Enforcement, Security and Intelligence Agencies to the Geo-Political Zones to hold Town Halls meeting with the State Governors, Traditional and Religious Leaders, members of the Legislature, Non-Governmental, Youth and Women Organisations. The meetings are expected to provide direct assessment of the security situation, generate local feedback and recommendations, encourage Geo-Political synchronisation of effort among States and to also create a pathway to lasting peace and security. The first of the Town Hall Meetings is scheduled to hold in Kaduna State on Monday, 15 February 2021 with all Seven Governors of the North Western States.

The Federal Government is deeply concerned about the current spate of criminal activities and is taking major steps to strengthen the capacity of security agencies, while upgrading the security architecture, and implementing a multi-pronged strategy that involves political, humanitarian, economic and security measures. The Federal Government is equally committed to working with the States and community leaders to strengthen peace, security and development in all parts of the country.

