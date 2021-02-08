Emmanuel Agbor

A member of the Senate, Senator Olubunmi Ayodeji Adetunmbi, has decried the level of insecurities in Nigeria and lamented that lives are no longer safe under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Adetunmbi who represents Ekiti North Senatorial District, is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress , APC.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, the lawmaker said Nigeria is in crisis and that people are being killed daily in their scores while many have gone missing.

He called on the leadership of the Senate to rise to the security challenges in the country and encourage President Buhari to discharge his duties by taming insecurities in the country.

According to him, Buhari is yet to fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians especially in the area of security and protection of the country from external enemies.

The Senator said the Senate criticised former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration when things were not going well adding that Senate should not keep mute now that it appears that things have gone worse under Buhari.

In a video obtained by The Street Journal, Adetunmbi addressed his fellow Senators saying: “Truly, I think we (Nigeria) are in crisis. And as statesmen and women of this hallowed chamber, we must rise to the occasion to save the nation. Nigeria needs to be saved. “We are dealing with a situation that is very grievous because lives are no longer safe in Nigeria and everyday, we are raising motions here about killings in their scores, missing people in their hundreds, in a nation state. Mr President (Senate), there is a problem and we must confront that problem. “I pity Mr President (Buhari) because I remember he used to be a military Governor of Northeastern State many years ago. As a retired General and a sitting elected President, I just wonder how he feels with situation like this happening under his watch. “I will like to remind us of a statement made by the President in Chatam House London on February 26, 2016 and I am going to quote that statement. He (Buhari) said and I quote: “Let me assure you that if I am elected President, the world will not have cause to worry about Nigeria. Nigeria will return to its stabilising role in West Africa and no inch of the Nigerian territory will ever be lost to the enemy and I, Muhammadu Buhari will always lead from the front and return Nigeria to it’s leadership role in regional and international efforts to combat terrorism.” Senator Adetunmbi urged lawmakers in the country to send a delegation to Buhari over the issue of insecurities. He said: “The president needs our help and I am going to tell you how. If the president will not come to address the nation in the parliament, let the parliament go to him and remind him of his statement that he should provide the leadership. We have a duty as statesmen to save our nation and whatever help the president needs that the Senate can provide for him, we have a constitutional duty and under oath to provide that support. “If the president can’t come to us, let’s go to him and encourage him to do the needful, so that it will be on record that the Senate is not in complicity with what is happening. It’s not about election nor party, it’s about rescuing Nigeria. We need to save this nation.”

