Williams Babalola

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku , has advised the Federal Government to permit Nigerians to defend themselves by removing the ban on the use of private licensed gun in the country.

Ishaku gave his justification for the suggestion saying that the menace of insecurity in the country has been on the high side with the common man on the losing end, Dailypost reports.

Speaking after receiving the 15 local government chairmen of the state in his office, the Governor called on the Federal government to restrategise in its battle against insecurity, which he described as a threat to the country.

Advising the FG on taking new suggestions, Ishaku said it was appalling for the FG to keep using the same pattern and expect a different result.

According to the governor, “The security in this country has gone to the lowest ebb and we have to all wake-up.

“We as leaders have given our advice severally as to the change to the security architecture, but the Federal government cannot keep doing the same thing over and over and expect a different result.

“If we cannot be able to provide security for our citizens, then allow all the citizens to buy AK-47 because if everybody is licensed with AK-47, nobody will have the guts to invade any home.

He continued, “In a situation where we are all gagged with one security system that has been unable to work, and we are told to sit down and be counting the day our turn will come, I honestly do not agree with it.”

Earlier, the House of Representatives had told the Federal Government to reverse its executive order restraining gun ownership stating that the decision strips citizens of their rights to life and self-defence and alsl President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law a bill establishing a commission against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

Buhari had on June 1st, 2019, signed an executive order banning use of gun.