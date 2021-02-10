Williams Babalola

Israel may be leading the world out of the virus that has plagued it as reports says that a drug originally made by Israeli medical scientists to treat cancer has helped 29 out of 30 COVID-19 patients recover a lot faster.

The drug, which has been described to be super effective in curing the contagious SARS- COV-2 virus is a new hope for the world even as vaccination drives pick up pace.

Preliminary results from one of the trials conducted in Tel Aviv hospitals have pointed out to startling evidence suggesting that the drug COVID-19 patients recover fully from the virus after four days of taking the drug.

One of the lead scientists involved in the research, Professor Arber, noted that this is a major relief for the world because the virus will not be going away as soon as we want.

He said the discovery will further ease the stress of the medical community even if the vaccines are effective

“Even if the vaccines do their job, and even if there aren’t any new mutations, one way or another, the coronavirus will be staying with us. That’s why we developed this special medication: EXO-CD24. This is unprecedented.”

Preliminary studies of EXO-CD24, a drug originally created to cure ovarian cancer, shows it has 96% potency to cure COVID-19.

The drug was experimentally tested on COVID-19 patients who had been hospitalised with moderate or serious complications, with only one patient taking longer that four days to recover.

This discovery is the first of its kind in the world. Another encouraging angle is that it is accessible and does not cost a fortune.

The scientists, however, advised that the drug has to be administered five days in a row while stating that they look forward to carrying out further tests on more people to help determine the effectiveness fully.