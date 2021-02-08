Williams Babalola

Netanyahu, is charged with three separate cases.

According to prosecutors, the Prime Minister advanced regulatory benefits worth more than 1 billion shekels (more than $300 million) in favor of a telecommunications company controlled by a millionaire friend in exchange for favourable news coverage that influenced wording and story selection.

The embattled Prime Minister confirmed the pleas of not guilty, after his lawyers had earlier written to the court that their client is innocent of all allegations against him.

He told the judges, “I confirm the written answer submitted in my name.”

Monday’s court session is also discussing the trial’s timetable, in particular when full evidentiary proceedings should take place.

The next six weeks will bring Israelis together for a general election and in a possible indication, Netanyahu has the intention of delaying the court case as one of his most loyal party allies called on judges to move the hearing to March 23 when the election would have been concluded.

Allowing proceedings to continue at this time would constitute “gross interference in the election process by the judiciary,” Parliamentary Speaker Yariv Levin told newspaper Israel Hayom on Sunday.

The premises of the court is littered with anti-Netanyahu protesters carrying degrading placards against the accused Prime Minister.

He had, on Sunday evening told his supporters to respect the COVID-19 laid down protocols urging them not to come out to support him physically in court.

The statement reads, “I know you want to give me strength in the face of the stitched-up and false cases against me. But we are in a time of mutation spreading in the world, even in Israel, so for your health, I ask you – do not come tomorrow.

“Everyone understands that this is a transparent attempt to overthrow a powerful prime minister from the right and thus make a left-wing government led by opposition leader Yair Lapid.”

His appearance in court on Monday is his second time in court since the commencement of his trial, making him the first sitting Israeli Prime Minister to appear in court as a defendant.