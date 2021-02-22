Williams Babalola

The Italian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the death of the ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, who was killed in Goma, CNN reports.

The convoy was attacked at about 10.15am (0815 GMT) during an attempted kidnap by assailants near the town of Kanyamahoro, a few miles north of the regional capital Goma.

Attanasio died alongside an Italian soldier after their car was attacked as they traveled in a UN convoy.

“It is with deep sorrow that the Farnesina confirms the death, today in Goma, of the Ambassador of Italy to the Democratic Republic of Congo Luca Attanasio and of a soldier from the Carabinieri,” the ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The statement added, “The ambassador and the soldier were travelling in a car in a convoy of Monusco, the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

Attanasio died in the Monusco hospital in Goma, Congo.

In a separate statement, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio expressed his “great dismay and immense sorrow” and broke off from a meeting in Brussels with EU counterparts to make an early return to Rome.

“The circumstances of this brutal attack are not yet known and no effort will be spared to shed light on what happened,” Di Maio said, paying tribute to the victims as “two servants of the state.”

According to the ministry website, Attanasio had been Italy’s head of mission in Congo Kinshasa since 2017 and was made ambassador in 2019.

Dozens of armed groups operate in and around Virunga, which lies along the border of Congo with Rwanda and Uganda. Park rangers have been repeatedly attacked, including six who were killed in an ambush last month.