Following the appointment and confirmation of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), journalists in the United Kingdom, Europe and other parts of Africa have expressed delight.

In several congratulatory messages directed to Bawa, the journalists unions promised to cooperate with the anti-graft agency and also urged the new chairman to put Nigeria first in all of his dealings.

This also comes as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charged Bawa, to re-engineer and restore professionalism in the EFCC.

The party urged Bawa to avoid the pitfalls of his immediate predecessor in office, by resisting all partisan pressures to use the agency as a tool for political persecution, harassment of dissenting voices, settling of personal scores as well as for personal enrichment, as witnessed under the last chairman.

Speaking in a statement through Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, the PDP noted that such tendencies eroded professionalism in the EFCC, compromised its activities and diminished the public confidence with regard to fairness, impartiality and even-handedness in the handling of cases.

The party, therefore, reminded the new EFCC Chairman that the agency was articulated and established by the PDP administration to fight corruption and not as a tool for oppression and intimidation of innocent Nigerians for political and other unjustified reasons.

Like this: Like Loading...