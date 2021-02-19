Junaid Mohammed, one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s foremost critics, is dead. The second Republic lawmaker died on Thursday at the age of 71.

Junaid, who was the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last election, was said to have died in his home state of Kano on Thursday.

A brother of the deceased, Ahmed Salik, confirmed the death to DAILY NIGERIAN on Thursday night, saying the funeral would hold on Friday morning

Junaid who studied medicine in the defunct United Socialist Soviet Republics, in the 1970s, served in the House of Representatives during the 2nd Republic until the National Assembly was dissolved by the Muhammadu Buhari-led military junta in 1983.

Junaid later became a government critic and was highly critical of the administrations of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

In 2015, he began to take on the administration of Buhari.



Junaid had in 2016 accused Buhari of running a government that is based purely on nepotism rather than merit. he had said in an interview that 99 per cent of appointments made by Buhari were not based on merit.

The deceased was the one who first stated publicly that the President’s nephew, Mamman Daura is the most influential man in Nigeria.

He had said, “The most influential person in the Presidency today is one Mamman Daura whom as you know, is a nephew of the President. His father was Buhari’s elder brother.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Like this: Like Loading...