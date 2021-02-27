The kidnapped students and staff of Government Science College Kagara have finally regained freedom from the armed bandits in Niger State, a top security operative has told Vanguard.

It would be recalled that the bandits stormed the school in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of the state and abducted 27 students and other staff members and their families on February 17, 2021.

The gunmen were said to be putting on military uniforms when they stormed the school in the early hours of the morning.

Negotiations had been going on for a while to secure the release of the abductees, however, hitches were encountered.

