A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has set aside an order it made on November 4, 2020, to freeze bank accounts linked to some promoters of the #EndSARS protest that rocked Nigeria in October 2020.

According to The Nation, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, who made the ruling on Wednesday, also ordered all banks to immediately unfreeze the affected accounts.

It would be recalled that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on the 4th of November 2020, filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1384/2020 before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Emefiele had in the suit, prayed the court to grant an ex-parte order to freeze the accounts for 180 days.

However, the recent decision by the court was informed by the withdrawal of all processes filed in relation to the suit by lawyers to all parties.

A former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), who appeared for the CBN Governor and Femi Falana (SAN), who appeared for those affected by the freezing order, told the court, at the commencement of proceedings, that they have resolved to withdraw all the processes filed.

According to them, the decision was made for peace to reign and for the ongoing process of reconciliation, at the various panels of enquiry on police brutality across the country, to progress unhindered.

