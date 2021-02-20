Lagos socialite , and a one time gubernatorial aspirant in Lagos State, Kitoye Branco Rhodes is dead.

He died of Corona virus last night in Lagos, sinking his friends and family members into deep sorrow.

His death is coming just a few months after he lost his blood sister, Simi, to the deadly virus in London, TheCapital is reporting.

A businessman, energy expert and economist, Branco-Rhodes who was married to Laolu, the daughter of late sage, Dr. Tunji Braithwaite , was a member of the opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and contested the gubernatorial elections in Lagos State in 1997 and 2003 respectively.

His father was late Chief Olayinka Rhodes, the Baamofin of Lagos and Baagbimo of Ile-Ife while his mother was Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Abimbola Rhodes (Nee DaSilva, a one time Iyalode of Lagos.

Besides his wife, Laolu, he left behind six children.